Men's Golf Finishes 11th at Weekend's Duke Nelson Invite

This past weekend, the Amherst men’s golf team traveled to Middlebury, Vermont to participate in the Duke Nelson Invitational. Over the two days, the team shot for a combined score of 624, good for 11th place in the tournament. The 22-team field was composed of both familiar and unfamiliar opponents, with NESCAC rivals Middlebury, Williams and Trinity in the mix. Skidmore took home the title with a two-day score of 588, followed by Middlebury with a combined finish of 591.

The purple and white showed off their depth by featuring a lineup entirely comprised of first-years. Cameron Clark ’20 led Amherst with scores of 72 and 80 on day one and day two, respectively. His final tally of 152 earned him 13th place among the field.

Just behind him were two first-years, Jack Klein and Cole Vissicchio who tied with a final score of 157. Klein shot a 77 on day one and an 80 on day two, while Vissicchio finished with a 76 and an 81. They finished in a tie for 51st place among the field. Rounding out the purple and white were first-years Nick Sullivan and Will Lonnquist. Sullivan tallied rounds of 77 and 83 to finish with a two-day score of 160. His finish was good for 71st place among the field. Lonnquist notched an 82 on the first day and followed it with an 83 on the second. This finish earned him 84th place.

The purple and white will travel to Williamstown this weekend to compete in the Williams Fall Invitational.