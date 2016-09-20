Women's Soccer Splits Weekend, Drops One Game to NESCAC Rival Middlebury

The Amherst women’s soccer team ended a busy weekend with a 1-1-0 record, pushing its overall record to 3-2-0. On Saturday, the team trekked north to Vermont to take on NESCAC rival Middlebury, but were outscored 1-0 by the Panthers. On Sunday, however, they defeated Wentworth at home with a late goal from first-year Laura Greer.

On Saturday, Amherst boarded the bus to face NESCAC rival Middlebury. The game remained scoreless throughout the first half. The two teams battled back and forth with Middlebury’s goalkeeper saving an impressive shot on goal by Emily Masten ’17 in the fifth minute and the Panthers hitting the crossbar in the 26th minute.

In the second half, Hannah Guzzi ’18, who led the team in shots on Saturday, took a shot from the left side that was blocked by the goalie, and though Sloan Askins ’20 was there to shoot it back, a Middlebury defender denied the purple and white goal. Just a few minutes later, the Panthers solidified the win with a one-touch pass off of a corner-kick that sailed just-wide of sophomore Chelsea Cutler for the final goal.

“Win or lose we come together after every game,” Tamen said. “After Tuesday’s game we decided we could either let it weigh us down or we could go to practice the next day and work harder to be better. Although we definitely hate losing and the emotions that accompany a loss, I think it’s pushed us to be better as a team.”

Coming off of the tough loss, Amherst was able to rally and secure a 1-0 win at home against Wentworth on Sunday afternoon. Though the first half went scoreless, the purple and white dominated the field on both ends. Caleigh Plaut ’19 and Delancey King ’18 each had solid scoring opportunities in the first minutes for the Amherst offense, missing the net by inches.

In fact, both King and Ashlyn Heller ’17 ripped shots off the goal posts — something rarely seen twice in one game. Finally, in the 78th minute, Megan Root ’19 cleared a ball to Askins who assisted Greer for the game-winning goal.

“Everyone on the team wanted the same thing, which was to crush Midd., we were willing to leave everything out on that field to get a win,” Askins said. “With our long history battling Midd., there was no other option but to fight till the final whistle. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to put the ball in the back of the net, but we were creating opportunities.”

The purple and white return to action on Saturday, Sept. 24, when they host NESCAC rival Williams starting at noon. Amherst looks to make a statement, seeking an upset of the defending NCAA division III national champion Ephs.