Men's Soccer Stays Undefeated, Rolls Over Archrival Williams

It was an exciting week for the Amherst men’s soccer team, as the team came away with two wins, improving its overall record to 5-0-1.

The first win came on the road at Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts in a non-conference matchup. The purple and white dominated the entirety of the game, putting up 30 shots to Mount Ida’s meager five, and walked away with a commanding 4-0 win.

Once again, the purple and white demonstrated their offensive depth as four different players were able to find the back of the net. Weller Hlinomaz ’18 started things off with a goal in the 22nd minute. Hlinomaz now leads the team with three goals on the season, and this finish was his second game winner this fall.

With only five seconds remaining in the half, Amherst was awarded a penalty kick after the Mustangs gave up a foul in the box. Senior captain Jackson Lehnhart stepped up and notched his first goal of the season, increasing the purple and white’s lead to two.

Amherst refused to let up in the second half. They found the net for the third time a mere 47 seconds into the half, when Cameron Hardington ’18 finished a header off a free kick from Lehnhart.

In the 73rd minute, a fantastic first-year effort rounded things off for the purple and white.

Jimmy McMillian ’20 beat his defender down the right flank and found the late run of Bijan Zojaji ’20, who proceeded to put away the first goal of his collegiate career to secure the 4-0 victory for the purple and white.

Coming off that decisive, midweek win, Amherst felt ready to take on rival Williams in its first home game of the 2016 season. The homecoming game for the reigning national champions was a special one; the team was greeted by men’s soccer alums from generations past as they unveiled their brand-new national championship banner at Hitchcock field.

Thanks to a clutch, two-goal performance from Lehnhart, the purple and white were able to pull out a 4-2 win over the Ephs. Lehnhart started things off in only the second minute of regulation, collecting a rebound in the Eph’s 18-yard box and firing it past the Williams’ keeper.

The Ephs stayed dialed in, however, and managed to tie things up 30 minutes later. A free kick from Williams’ Gregory Andreou found its way to Tobias Mueller, who volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Seven minutes later, Zojaji notched his second goal of the season to put the purple and white back on top as the first half came to a close. An Amherst corner kick caused some chaos in the Williams’ box, and Zojaji was able to find the bouncing ball and put it away.

The second half revealed more of the same high intensity and fast-paced action from the first. Williams came out hard and tied things up once again only 25 seconds into the half. Taking advantage of yet another set piece, the Ephs were able to capitalize and put the purple and white back on their heels.

In the 73rd minute, Lehnhart came up big once again and restored Amherst’s lead with his second goal of the match.

Hlinomaz increased the purple and white’s lead to two 11 minutes later, when he received a pass from senior captain Chris Martin and went top shelf on the Williams keeper.

Amherst returns to action on Sept. 28, when the team will travel to Boston for a non-conference matchup against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.