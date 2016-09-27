Women’s Soccer Puts End to Win Streak of Reigning National Champion Williams

It was a big weekend for Amherst women’s soccer — on Saturday they tied rival Williams, the reigning national champions, 1-1 after double overtime. The next day they turned around to defeat Farmingdale State, 3-1.

Although a tie isn’t as important as a win stats-wise, the purple and white were very proud of its accomplishment in stopping the Eph’s winning streak. Not only did Williams win the 2015 NCAA national title, but they are also Amherst’s biggest rivals. Thus, just stripping them of a win was a crucial momentum boost for Amherst.

“I’m really proud of how our team played against Williams,” senior captain Emily Hester said. “No, we didn’t win, but we exhibited a heart and passion that we haven’t shown in previous games. They’re the defending national champions, and we tied them, which proves we can hang with whoever we want to.”

The purple and white were ready from the start — they scored during the very first minute of play. McNamara carried the ball down the right side of the field, crossing it to Hannah Guzzi ’18, who one-timed it into the net.

Soon after, Williams struck back with a few shots on goal. Natasha Albaneze of the Ephs had their first shot on goal, but Amherst’s Chelsea Cutler ’19 deflected it away from the net. Immediately afterwards, another Eph tried to find the back of the net, but Cutler notched another incredible save, keeping Williams off the scoreboard.

In the second half, the Ephs took more control. However, despite eight shots on goal from Williams, the Amherst defensive effort only allowed one to slip through in the 66th minute. Additionally, for about 40 more minutes of intense back and forth play, including two scoreless overtimes, the purple and white were able to effectively protect their net and deny the defending national champions a win.

Carrying the momentum to Sunday’s game against Farmington State, Amherst was able to notched another win. Right off the bat, Guzzi scored the first goal of the game with a helper from Rubii Tamen ’19. Just 10 minutes later, Guzzi struck again, sending her second goal of the game into the back of the net off an assist from Bella Palma ’20.

The purple and white continued to dominate throughout the second half, as Emily Hester ’17 scored the team’s third and final goal off a penalty kick in the 48th minute. Just a few minutes later, Farmington State was able to answer with a goal from Kimberly Livecchi. However, Amherst held them off for the remainder of play to clinch a win.

The purple and white will take on NESCAC rival Tufts next weekend, looking to add a win to their conference campaign. They will also face Bates on Sunday in another NESCAC matchup.