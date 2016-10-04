Volleyball Impresses in Weekend Homestand Against Conference Foes

The Amherst volleyball team put on a dominant performance in LeFrak Gymnasium this weekend, finishing the two-day tilt with a 2-0 record.

In its first game of the weekend, the purple and white took on Colby. The Mules proved no match for the Amherst women who took the contest in just three sets (25-18, 25-13, 25-5), making short work of their opponents in the final match.

Continuing her dominant season, Maggie Danner ’17 was an offensive force, providing a team best 12 kills in the winning effort. Kate Bres ’17 remained solid throughout the match, leading the team with 14 assists. Mia Natsis ’18 was tough at the net finishing with three blocks.

Hayes Honea ’19 and Kelci Keeno ’17 anchored the defense with 18 and 12 digs respectively, while Kate Antion ’18 also lent a hand in sealing the purple and white win with two service aces.

Amherst continued NESCAC play the following day with a match against Bates. Once again, Amherst stormed the court and swept the competition (25-14, 25-18, 25-14). Danner continued to be key on offense, tallying 11 kills.

Additionally, Danner and Annika Reczek ’18 put up a strong defensive front against the Mules, with three blocks each. Bres paced the team with 26 assists, while Honea had a stellar defensive performance, diving for 24 digs. The sophomore also tacked on four service aces to hold off the Bobcats.

Nicole Gould ’17 and first-year Emily Kolsky also contributed on the offensive front with eight and six kills respectively. With the undefeated weekend, the purple and white improved to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

“We had a great sense of urgency as a team and didn’t let either Colby or Bates knock a game off of us,” Natsis said. “These two sweep wins will definitely put us in a great place for NESCACs and I’m proud of my teammates for stepping on the court and taking care of business.”

Action will continue for the purple and white this Friday, Oct. 7 with a conference game on the road against Connecticut College. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Firedogs will finish the weekend on the road at Springfield College for a tri-match against Endicott College and host Springfield.