Women’s Cross Country Places 12th at Competitive Paul Short Invitational

This Saturday, the Amherst women’s cross country team traveled to Lehigh University to compete against the largest pool of competition they’ve faced yet. The purple and white managed to beat out 30 other teams to place an impressive 12th at the Paul Short Invitational, which featured east coast schools from all divisions.

Amherst returned to the Paul Short Invitational for the first time since the 2014 season, where they cruised to a stellar fourth place out of 40 teams.

First-year sensation Katherine Treanor continued to lead the purple and white across the finish line, finishing her run with a time of 22:01 to earn her 34th place out of 373 runners.

Junior Nicky Roberts followed only 11 seconds after Treanor to earn 46th place. Roberts has seen a steady rise in her performance this season, and managed to cut her time on this course by six seconds since her last appearance at Lehigh.

The third point scorer for Amherst was senior Savanna Gornisiewicz, who has built her college career on unwavering consistency. She finished with a time of 22:36, good for 88th place.

The rest of the Amherst point scorers were pivotal to the team’s success and showcased the purple and white’s talented veterans. This included, in order of their finishes, Cara Lembo ’17, Veronica Rocco ’19 and Tess Frenzel ’17.

Amherst will compete next Saturday, Oct. 8 in the James Early Invitational at Westfield State University.