Women’s Golf Finishes Second Overall at Williams Fall Classic

Amherst women’s golf traveled west this weekend to compete at Williams’ home course. In a field of 17 teams, the purple and white placed an impresive second. Though the team fell to Williams by 13 shots, Amherst beat out other NESCAC competitors such as Middlebury (fourth, 641), Hamilton (sixth, 674), Bowdoin (13th, 705) and Bates (15th, 802). The match was played at the 5,819 yard, 71-par Taconic Golf Club course in Taconic, Massachusetts.

The purple and white finished the first day in third place, behind traditional NESCAC powers Williams and Middlebury, shooting 318. They improved by 11 shots on Sunday, scoring 307, to displace Middlebury and take the second spot on the podium. Over the two days, Amherst shot 625, edging out third place New York University by one shot (626).

All five Amherst golfers contributing to the team score placed in the tournament’s overalltop-20. Captain Jamie Gracie ’17 jumped an impressive 18 places between Saturday and Sunday to finish in fifth, improving from an 82 to a 72, just one over par.

“Everyone has played well this year, especially the first-years who have started really well,” Gracie said. The talent in this year’s first-years is both evident and incredibly impressive, as Morgan Yurosek ’20 placed sixth with 155 (79, 76), Emily Young ’20 tied for 13th with a score of 159 (79, 80) and Jessica Jeong came in 20th by shooting 161 (79, 82).

The fifth team competitor, captain Zoe Wong ’18 came in 18 above par with a 13th place finish (81, 79, 160). Individual competitors, Katie Rosenberg ’19 and Maggie Schoeller ’19 shot 163 and 170, respectively.

Though the team has finished behind Williams each of the past two weeks, the real test comes next weekend when they compete for the NESCAC championships at Middlebury’s home course. This will be the second annual NESCAC Women’s Golf Championship, played in conjunction with the Middlebury College Invitational. Excited for next weekend, the purple and white hope to defeat archival Williams for a triumphant first-place finish in the tournament.