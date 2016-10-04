Women’s Soccer Climbs up NESCAC Standings With a Perfect 2-0 Week

The Amherst women’s soccer team went 2-0 this weekend, taking down NESCAC rivals Tufts and Bates. These league victories were crucial in boosting the purple and white’s place in the NESCAC standings, propelling them to second place, just behind rival Williams.

Amherst opened the Tufts game with a strong start. In just the ninth minute, Maeve McNamara ’19 placed the ball just over the Jumbos’ goalkeeper’s head to give Amherst a 1-0 lead — a huge edge in the pivotal away-game tilt.

The purple and white continued to put the pressure on the Jumbos, and, just six minutes later, Hannah Guzzi ’18 notched Amherst’s second goal off a corner kick from teammate Delancy King ’18.

After scoreless back and forth for the remainder of the first half, Guzzi came out strong in the beginning of the second half. In the 66th minnute, she scored her second goal of the game, her sixth of the season.

The purple and white were unable to hold Tufts to a shutout. Taylor Koscho from the Jumbos was able to sneak one past keeper Chelsea Cutler ’19 in the 68th minute, which made the score 3-1. However, due to solid defense and five impressive saves from Cutler throughout the game, Tufts was unable to move the score line any closer.

Just one day later, Amherst faced another NESCAC foe, Bates, at home. The purple and white immediately asserted control of the game, when, in the very first minute, King crossed a beautiful ball to Emily Hester ’17 who connected and knocked it into the back of the net.

Not too long after, Guzzi got her third goal of the weekend powering the ball past the Bobcat goalie. In the remainder of the first half, Amherst stayed on the offensive; outshoting Bates 15-1.

In the second half, the same was true. Guzzi almost scored yet another goal, but the shot was deflected by Bates’ goalie Sarah McCarthy. However, the deflection landed right at the feet of Rubii Tamen ’19, who knocked the ball into the back of the net, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The purple and white return to their home field next Saturday, Oct. 8, when they take on NESCAC rival Hamilton. They look to defeat the Constitutionals and extend their un-league unbeaten streak to a very impressive four games.