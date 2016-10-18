Men’s Golf Sends Five to New York, Finishes Fourth Overall

The Amherst men’s golf team closed out the fall portion of their schedule with a strong showing at the Manhattanville/NYU Fall Invitational over the Friday and Saturday of fall break. Building off of the momentum from a third-place finish at the NESCAC championships the weekend prior, the purple and white finished in fourth place at the tournament.

Amherst sent a completely different squad from the one that had impressed in Middlebury, with three first years and two juniors making the trek to the Hampshire Country Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

Nicholas Kumamoto ’20 led the purple and white on both days of action, shooting a 79 on Friday and 77 on Saturday for a two-day total of 156, which was good for a total score of 14 over par and a tie for sixth place with two other golfers.

Fellow first-year Jack Klein also had an impressive showing, as he shot 82-79-161 over the weekend, a score that earned him a 13th place finish.

The purple and white placed two more scorers in the top 25, with Mateo Wiesner ’18 (86, 78, 164) and Sam Proctor ’18 (82, 83, 165) finishing in 20th and 22nd place respectively. Nicholas Sullivan ’20 completed the scoring for the purple and white with a weekend total of 178 (85-93).

Amherst’s score of 645 (328, 317) wasn’t enough to beat out Skidmore, who won the tournament with two-day score of 618 (310-308). However, on Saturday, the purple and white did manage to significantly outperform their Friday performance, further demonstrating the team’s resilience after the strong second-day display at NESCAC championship qualifiers.

This tournament marked the end of the fall season for the purple and white. However, the team returns to action in the spring, during which they hope to build off of this strong fall season and turn in a strong showing at the NESCAC championships.