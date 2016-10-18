Volleyball Recovers From Three Straight Losses to Defeat Hamilton on the Road

The Amherst volleyball team had an action packed past two weeks. After taking a week off from game action, the purple and white traveled to New London, Connecticut to take on Connecticut College.

The Camels halted Amherst’s three-game win streak in NESCAC play, as they edged the purple and white 3-1 (25-21, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23). The Amherst women did not go quietly however, with Maggie Danner ’17 and Nicole Gould ’17 smashing the ball for 15 and 13 kills respectively.

Annika Reczek ’18 led the team at the net defensively with three blocks, while Hayes Honea ’19 paced an impressive defensive floor performance with 24 digs. Kelci Keeno ’17 provided two service aces in the losing effort. Charlotte Duran ’20 and Kate Bres ’17 posted 18 assists apiece. Despite the notable statistical performance, it was just not quite enough for the purple and white to pull off the win on the road.

Amherst remained on the road for its next two matches at Springfield College, competing in the Tom Hay Invitational. In the first match of the day, the Amherst women faced Endicott College. The purple and white bounced back quickly from their loss the day before and managed to defeat Endicott 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21).

Danner once again led the offensive effort with 16 kills. Mia Natsis ’18 came up big at the net with nine blocks. Keeno and Emily Kolsky ’20 supported Natsis’ play contributing seven blocks each.

Starring as a consistent defensive component, Honea was strong on defense with 24 digs. Keeno delivered another three services aces, while Asha Walker ’18 served up two in the purple and white’s triumph.

Despite winning their first set, the Amherst women dropped their match against Springfield College, 1-3 (21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-11). Gould took offensive control during the match providing 12 kills for the purple and white offense, and Reczek was back at it at the net, putting up seven blocks.

In addition to 19 assists, Bres laid out for eight digs. Honea put on a stellar display with 30 digs and two service aces, however it was not quite enough for the purple and white to top Springfield.

Amherst returned to NESCAC play the following week with an away match against Middlebury. Although the Amherst women managed to force four sets, they ultimately dropped the match to the Panthers 1-3 (25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16).

Danner had a team high of 13 kills, while Bres remained solid on offense with 20 assists. At net, Claire Dennis ’20 notched three blocks. Honea finished with 18 digs and Reczek had another strong match posting two service aces.

Despite the loss at Middlebury, the purple and white gained momentum the next day and managed to down Hamilton the next day on the road. Gould and Lauren Reppert ’19 worked in tandem on offense contributing 13 and 11 kills respectively.

Duran also took charge on offense with 20 assists; Bres followed closely behind with 16. Honea shined once again on the court; the sophomore posted 24 digs and 4 service aces in Amherst’s victory over Hamilton.

At the end of action over the past two weeks, Amherst stands at 11-6 overall and 5-3 in NESCAC play. The purple and white will look to continue improving its record in LefFrak Gymnasium this Thursday against Regis College.

The team will then host the Hall of Fame Invitational, beginning on Friday. The tournament opens with an Amherst match up against Bridgewater St; the purple and white will then take on SUNY-Canton and University of Massachussetts-Boston on Saturday on their home court.