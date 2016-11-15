Men’s Soccer Dominates Daniel Webster In NCAA Round of 32

The Amherst men’s soccer team is on course to repeat as Division III national champions. After being granted a bye in the first round of the tournament, the purple and white took on Daniel Webster College in the round of 32 at home on Sunday, Nov. 13. With a commanding 3-0 win, Amherst advanced to next weekend’s Sweet 16.

Setting the tone early, the purple and white notched their first goal in only the eighth minute of play. Senior midfielder Bryce Ciambella ripped a shot from point-blank range and forced Daniel Webster’s Cooper Hall to make a diving save. Chris Martin ’17 found the rebound and sent a ball to Dane Lind ’20 at the far post. Before Hall could get to his feet, Lind chested the ball over the goal line.

Senior defender Jackson Lehnhart extended Amherst’s lead to two just before the conclusion of the first half. After Daniel Webster gave up a foul in its own 18-yard box, Amherst was awarded a penalty kick. Chosen to take the kick, Lehnhart drove a well-placed ball past Hall and into the back of the net.

Looking to shift the momentum of the game, the Eagles put the purple and white under pressure early in the second half. They created a quality chance in the 50th minute, as a lofted shot nailed the Amherst crossbar and bounced dangerously along the goal line. The Amherst defense was able to recover, however, and they successfully cleared the ball in order to preserve the shutout.

It was Martin who put an end to Daniel Webster’s attempted comeback two minutes later. Recording his eighth goal of the 2016 season, Martin continued to establish himself as a key factor in the Amherst offense and heads into the Sweet 16 at the top of his game.

The purple and white will host Brandeis University on Saturday, Nov. 19, as they continue their hunt for an elusive back-to-back national title.