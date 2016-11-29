The puck dropped for the first time this 2016-2017 season for the Amherst women’s ice hockey team last Friday, Nov. 18. The purple and white faced off against Connecticut College for its opening series. In two very close games, the Camels prevailed, beating Amherst 1-0 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.

Goalie Sabrina Dobbins ’18 played a strong game for the purple and white on Friday, making 26 saves, but Conn. College’s Ashley Anctil found the back of the net 4:36 into the second period to put the Camels’ sole goal on the board. Soon after, Kristen Molina ’18 nearly evened the score off of a pass from classmate Alex Toupal, but Conn. College’s goalkeeper Katherine Chester was able to make the save. The purple and white maintained offensive pressure through the third period, outshooting the Camels 30-27 over the course of the game, but could not put one past Chester and suffered the slim loss.

The Amherst women came back seeking a win to tie the series Saturday afternoon, but again struggled to find the back of the net against the Camels. The purple and white outshot Conn. College again, this time 34 to 26, but dropped the game 3-1. The Camels came out strong early in the game, scoring two goals in the first period (in the fifth and seventh minutes).

Amherst was finally able to get a shot past Chester on a power play in the 17th minute when Jocelyn Hunyadi ’19 scored a backdoor goal off of a shot from Caitlyn Ryan ’17 and a deflection from Emma Griese ’18. The Camels answered 4:23 into the second period on their own power play, finalizing the score at 3-1. Amherst continued to put offensive pressure on Conn. College, led by Ryan who had seven shots in the game, but could not find the back of the net. With two minutes remaining in the third period, Lynndy Smith ’17 took a hard wrist shot on goal, but hit the crossbar. The Camels defense held on until the final buzzer and earned the 2-0 sweep on the weekend.

Next weekend, Dec. 2-3, the purple and white face off against Trinity in another NESCAC battle.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. is the team’s fifth annual Pink the Rink Fundraiser game. The event aims to increase breast cancer awareness and to raise money for Cancer Connection, an organization that services people affected by cancer. There will be a raffle, silent auction, bake sale and “chuck a duck” contest to win prizes. Last year, the Pink the Rink event raised over $3,000 and the purple and white hope to raise $4,000 this year by the time the third period buzzer sounds.

“We all realize what a special place Amherst is, and in supporting Cancer Connection, we not only help a small organization succeed, but also lend a hand to people in our community who need help during a difficult time,” head coach Jeff Matthews said ahead of the event.