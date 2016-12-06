Men’s Hockey Falls to NESCAC Foes in a Pair of Heartbreaking Defeats

After an extremely successful start to the season, the Amherst men’s ice hockey team suffered two minor setbacks against NESCAC opponents. Despite notching two emotional wins over top 10 teams last week, the purple and white could not overcome Wesleyan and Trinity.

On Friday, Dec. 2, the purple and white were shutout for the first time this season against Wesleyan, 3-0. James Kline opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a goal on a six vs. four power-play in the second period.

The Cardinals proceeded to pad their lead, netting a second goal with three minutes remaining in the third period. They stuck the final dagger into Amherst’s hearts with an empty net goal, pushing the final score to 3-0.

Frustratingly for the purple and white, Amherst tallied 25 shots on goal to only 23 for Wesleyan, yet the Cardinals’ goalie was more than up to the task. Additionally, the previously potent Amherst power play was unable to convert on any of their six opportunities.

The next day, Dec. 3, the purple and white traveled to another Connecticut conference rival, facing 14th-ranked Trinity. Although, Amherst did show its impressive finishing ability this time, the team again fell prey to a sieve-like defensive effort.

Austin Ho ’17 hit the back of the net first off of an impressive breakaway play. However, the Bantams responded before the end of the period, netting another goal just 50 seconds into the second, giving Trinity its first lead of the night lead to 2-1. Patrick Daly ’20 soon leveled the score at two apiece on a power play opportunity, his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

However, the Bantams added another goal before the buzzer would sound on the second period, giving Trinity a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

Although a goal in the third by Amherst’s Thomas Lindstrom ’18 would tie up the match at 3-3, Trinity’s Brandon Cole snuck a shot past the purple and white’s defense and goalie with just over seven minutes remaining in the match. Although Amherst fought tooth and nail to knot the affair once more, Trinity’s defense stood strong and sent the purple and white to their second straight defeat, leaving the team’s record at 3-2-1.

Next, Amherst makes the short trip to archrival Williams on Friday, Dec. 9 with hopes of getting the season back on track against the Ephs.