Men’s Squash Routs Brandeis on All Courts to Grab a Win Season-Opener

The Amherst men’s squash team began its season in dominating fashion, posting a 9-0 home win in the team’s season-opener against Brandeis. With three-game sweeps on every single court, the purple and white showcased the depth of this year’s talented squad.

In what would prove to be the tightest match of the day, captain Michael Groot ’17 defeated his Brandeis opponent by an increasingly dominant score line of 11-8, 11-4, 11-3. Posting the most lopsided victory of the day was David Merkel ’19 on court two, who tallied an 11-0, 11-1, 11-0 win. Continuing this streak of Amherst dominance, Darian Ehsani ’17 and Lucas Sheiner ’19 provided veteran leadership with 11-7, 11-1, 11-4 and 11-1, 11-3, 11-4 victories on the third and fourth courts respectively.

Meanwhile, the talent of the purple and white’s first years was on full display on the middle courts. On court five, Mateen Mills impressed with an 11-2, 11-5, 11-1 victory, while Chris Zimmerman dominated his foe to the tune of an 11-2, 11-1, 11-2 victory on the sixth court. Mitch Ford, the last first-year on display, secured another win for the purple and white on court seven.

Amherst scored its final two victories on the eighth and ninth courts, courtesy of Ian Petty ’19 and Cameron Bahadori ’17 respectively. Additionally, the purple and white even managed a win on the exhibition court, where Rob Schwartz notched a 11-1, 11-1, 11-2 conquest.

Amherst won’t return to action until after interterm, when the team takes on NESCAC foe Middlebury at home on Wednesday, Jan. 11.