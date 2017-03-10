A Letter from the Department of Black Studies Regarding Disability and Inclusion

This letter was written by the Department of Black Studies in response to an opinion article by students on the college's disability policies published in The Amherst Student on March 8.

Dear Students,

We, the faculty of the Department of Black Studies, applaud the courage and commitment you showed to issues of diversity, disability and inclusion in your recent editorial. While we were saddened to hear you give voice to the challenges you face, we appreciate your willingness to provide concrete suggestions for how the college might best ensure that all of its students have full access to equal educational opportunity. We write to tell you that you do not stand alone in your concerns, nor will you be alone as you work to address them. Together with the Office of Student Affairs and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, we are here for you as you continue to press for a college that includes everyone fully — students, staff and faculty.

Sincerely,

Rowland Abiodun

Rhonda Cobham-Sander

Solsiree Del Moral

John Drabinski

Mary Hicks

Hilary Moss

Khary Polk