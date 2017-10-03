Field Hockey Splits Pair of NESCAC Matches, Moves to 7-2 on Campaign

This past week, the Amherst field hockey team added both a win and a loss to its season record. On Saturday, Sept. 30, Amherst suffered a loss to fellow No. 6-ranked NESCAC rival Tufts, in a conference game.

The game ended as a shutout, with the final score being 2-0. Goalie Emilie Flamme ’20 saved seven shots again but it was not enough to secure the win. The Jumbos took the lead in the first five minutes of the game, and the Mammoths were never able to regain it.

With twenty minutes left of game play, Emery Sorvino ’19 redirected fellow junior Kendall Codey’s drive to the top of the circle, but it was not enough to get the purple and white on the scoreboard.

Tufts outshot Amherst with ten shots to the Mammoths’ three and nine shots on goal to Amherst’s two. The teams earned an even number of penalty corners, with six each.

Amherst bounced back from the loss with a rousing 2-1 defeat of Conn. College on Tuesday night. The Camels entered the matchup with only one NESCAC win on the season and demonstrated their poor form, allowing two Mammoths’ goals in the first half.

Amherst’s first tally came courtesy of junior Shannon Tierney, her third goal on the year, which is tied for fourth best on the team. The goal was assisted by Elizabeth Turnbull ’18, which brought her point tally to 16 on the year, sixth best in the conference.

Codey widened Amherst’s lead with an unassisted mark in the 35th minute, just seconds before the whistle blew to close the half. After a penalty corner by the Mammoths resulted in the usual scrum, the ball found its way to Codey’s stick. Codey proceeded to calmly slot the ball into the goal.

Although the Camels managed to pull one goal back, they were unable to find an equalizer.

With the win and loss from this weekend, Amherst now has an overall season record of 7-2 (3-2 NESCAC). The Mammoths will return to the field on Saturday, Oct. 7, when they take on Hamilton at 11 a.m.