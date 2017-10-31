Men’s Hockey, Returning Veterans, Looks to Continue on-Ice Successes

With a strong core of returning players, the Amherst men’s hockey team is poised for a successful 2017-2018 campaign. The Mammoths hope to improve upon last year’s overall record of 14-7-3, which culminated in a NESCAC quarterfinal appearance.

“We definitely have high expectations for ourselves this season,” two-time captain Thomas Lindstrom ’18 said. “There has always been a lot of parity in NESCAC hockey, but with the experience and number of veterans we have, we expect to have a successful season and compete for a top spot in the conference.”

Lindstrom, a forward, was named to the All-NESCAC second team last season, and Amherst will look to him to once again lead the Amherst offensive effort.

Along with Lindstrom, the Mammoths will be led by captains Tyler Granara ’18 and Patrick Mooney ’18. Perhaps one of the greatest strengths of this year’s squad is the talent and leadership present among the senior class. As first-years, they played an integral role in helping the Mammoths advance to the NCAA Frozen Four with an impressive overall record of 22-5-2.

This winter, the team will look to their seniors to help them achieve a similar level of success, guiding the younger players and hopefully carrying the team to new and greater heights.

Having graduated only three players last year, Amherst has a roster featuring eight returning defensemen and 10 returning forwards. Among the returning forwards are Lindstrom, David White ’18 and Pat Daly ’20, the Mammoths’ top three point leaders last season. Both Lindstrom and Daly recorded 12 goals and 10 assists during the 2016-2017 season, while White contributed nine goals and a team-high 12 assists. Amherst also returns last year’s starting goaltender, Connor Girard ’18, who made 469 saves last winter for an overall save percentage of .929.

In addition to their solid core of returners, the Mammoths will welcome six first-year players this year. Featuring one goalie, four forwards and one defenseman, the class of 2021 boasts a lot of talent and is expected to compete for spots on the ice.

“[The first-years] are a really skilled group,” said junior forward Stanley Brenner. “They should make for a much deeper team that will bode well for us as the season progresses.”

Although they will not be called upon immediately to step into leadership and top-line responsibilities, the addition of such a skilled group can only help push the Mammoths deeper into tournament play.

Amherst kicks off its season on Friday, Nov. 17, when it hosts NESCAC rival Hamilton at 7 p.m. in Orr Rink.