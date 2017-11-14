Football Falls to Rival Williams in Overtime Despite Late Comeback

Despite scoring 21 points in the second half, the Amherst football team was unable to best the Williams Ephs this past weekend, losing the game 31-24 in overtime.

However, the annual battle did not disappoint in Williamstown, going into overtime for the first time since 2001.

Despite the frigid temperatures on game day, the turnout was impressive, with several busloads of Amherst students showing up for Williams’ homecoming festivities.

The Mammoths scored their only points of the first half on their opening drive, when quarterback Ollie Eberth ’20 led the Mammoths down the field with three passing plays.

John Rak ’19 proceeded to nail a 29-yard field goal to cap off the drive, putting the visitors up 3-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Following that drive, the Ephs put together several scoring drives to give the hosts a 17-3 halftime lead.

Williams’ first drive was successful thanks to several nice passes by quarterback Bobby Maimaron. Eventually, Maimaron sealed off the drive with a 4-yard scamper into the end zone.

Soon thereafter, the Ephs quickly marched into Amherst territory, but Amherst’s defense stood strong, holding the hosts to just a field goal, which put the Ephs up 10-3.

Following an Amherst three-and-out, Williams scored one more time before heading into halftime.

Maimaron registered an 18-yard rush and a 23-yard completion to Rashad Morrison to move the Eph offense within a yard of the end zone, before finishing off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush.

The second half saw another quick Williams touchdown, which gave the hosts a 24-3 cushion 6:27 into the third quarter.

However, Amherst didn’t back down. Senior quarterback Reece Foy quickly led the Mammoth offense down the field, finding Craig Carmilani ’18 for a 33-yard touchdown make it 24-10 with just over 20 minutes to go in the game.

Following several frustrating possessions by the Mammoths, Foy once again came up big for the visitors, connecting with Carmilani for a 3- yard gain before Bo Berluti ’19 sealed the deal, catching a 13-yard TD in the back of the end zone.

However, Rak failed to make the extra point after the touchdown, so the score remained 24-16 in favor of Williams.

John Ballard ’20 came up big on defense on William’s next drive, grabbing an interception and taking it all the way into the end zone for the Amherst pick-six.

Foy found Berluti for the two point conversion, completing Amherst’s comeback and tying the score at 24-24 with seven minutes remaining in regulation time.

Neither team was able to score in the final minutes, sending the historic game into overtime.

On defense first, Amherst was unable to hold off the Ephs, as Maimaron bullied his way into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown run, his fourth score of the day.

Unfortunately, Amherst came up just short on their attempt at evening the score again.Foy’s fourth-down pass attempt to Beau Santero ’18 was just out of reach. This allowed Williams to walk away with the 31-24 win. With the loss, Amherst closed out their season, with a final record of 7-2. On the other hand, Williams improved their season record to 6-3.

With Amherst’s loss, Trinity won the NESCAC title for a second consecutive year.