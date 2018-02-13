Men’s Hockey Hits Stride in Time for Start of NESCAC Tournament

In what was a great weekend for the Amherst men’s hockey team, the Mammoths claimed two huge NESCAC wins to bring their overall record to 11-7-4 and leave the team second in the conference standings.

“We’re coming into our own at just the right time,” junior Jack Fitzgerald said.

“We’re playing well and feeling really confident as we approach the postseason. It’s exciting to see it all come together.”

On Saturday, the Mammoths hosted NESCAC rival Tufts.

The Jumbos took the first lead of the game, as Edward Hannon took advantage of a counter-attack at the end of the first period.

Intercepting the puck at the Jumbos’ blue line, Hannon sped down the ice and fired a shot into the top corner from the right dot.

Amherst did not find the equalizer until early in the second period, when Joey Lupo ’20 notched a short-handed goal to keep the Mammoths in the game.

Patrick Daly ’20 then provided Amherst with the go-ahead goal during a power play just before the second intermission.

Finding the rebound after a shot from senior David White, Daly one-timed the puck over the goaltender’s shoulder to record his team-high ninth goal of the season.

Thomas Lindstrom ’18 increased the Mammoths’ lead to two during another power play in the third period.

Following a shot from Phil Johansson ’19, Lindstrom beat his man and ripped a shot past Tufts’ Nik Nugnes.

The next day, Amherst took on Conn. College, which they had lost to earlier in the season.

The Mammoths got off to a quick start, as Fitzgerald found the back of the net only 1:21 into the game.

Receiving a pass from Lupo in a three-on-two situation, Fitzgerald sent a wrist shot over the shoulder of the Camels’ goaltender.

Conn. College responded 10 minutes later, when Bryan Ackil buried a rebound in the top corner of the Amherst net.

Fortunately, Lindstrom restored the Mammoths’ lead before the first intermission.

The rebound from an initial shot from Daly landed right on Lindstrom’s stick, and the senior captain had an easy tap-in to make the score 2-1.

In the second period, Lupo recorded his second goal of the weekend off a beautiful no-look pass from Fitzgerald.

Finding himself one-on-one with the Camels’ goalie, Lupo deked to his backhand and went top shelf.

The final blow came in the third period, when Lindstrom capitalized on a power play opportunity.

Redirecting a shot from Johansson, Lindstrom tucked the puck just inside the post to secure the 4-1 victory for the Mammoths.

Following Sunday’s game, the team honored their six seniors: Tyler Granara, Lindstrom, Patrick Mooney, White, Connor Girard and Will Vosejpka.

Over their four years with the program, the Amherst men’s hockey class of 2018 has compiled an impressive record of 58-31-13 for an overall win percentage of .629.

Next up, Amherst will travel to archrival Williams on Saturday, Feb. 17 to kick off their last weekend of regular season play.