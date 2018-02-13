Women’s Track and Field Competes in Valentine, Kelley Invitationals

Over the past weekend, the Amherst women’s track and field team competed at two indoor invitational meets, the Valentine Invitational, hosted by Boston University, and the Gordon Kelley Invitational at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

On Friday and Saturday, at BU, the Mammoths competed against over 3,500 athletes representing over 90 teams. In addition to collegiate athletes, numerous post-collegiate and professional runners competed in the event.

Notable performances from the Mammoths included Ella Rossa ’21, who in the 60-meter invitational event that compiled some of the event’s best runners, finished in 17th place with a time of 9.12 seconds. Rossa was one of only five DIII runners selected to participate in the event.

In addition, Leonie Rauls ’18 recorded her best 800-meter performance of the season, finishing 55th in the field of 167 harriers with a time of 2:16.29.

Jordan Rhodeman ’21 and Sophie Friedman ’21 also recorded personal-best times of the indoor season, with Rhodeman finishing the 400-meter dash in 1:01.86 and Friedman recording a mark of 26.63 in the 200-meter dash. The weekend also saw the Mammoths compete at the Gordon Kelly Invitational hosted by MIT. This competition saw the field component of the team excel, with multiple Amherst athletes recording impressive results.

Arguably the most impressive result of the day came courtesy of Kaitlyn Siegel ’20, who clinched first place in the high jump with a leap of 1.59 meters. Another Amherst jumper recorded a competitive finish in the event, as Becki Golia ’18 came in fourth place with a result of 1.54 meters.

The Mammoths will return to action this Saturday, Feb. 17, when they compete at the DIII New England Championships, hosted by Springfield College.