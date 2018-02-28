Men’s Swim and Dive Claims Four Top Finishes at NESCAC Championships

Last weekend, the Amherst men’s swimming and diving team finished a long three days of competition at the NESCAC Championships, hosted by Bowdoin.

Individually and collectively, the Mammoths had an impressive weekend, with 11 members of the team garnering all-NESCAC honors and the team finishing third overall.

The first day of the meet saw Elijah Spiro ’18 successfully defend his title in the 50-yard breaststroke. Spiro set a pool record in the process, finishing with a time of 25.07. Amherst dominated the event overall, placing four swimmers in the top six of the event.

Sophomore Craig Smith also turned in a standout performance, finishing fourth overall with a time of 23.26, while Sam Spurrel ’18 and Jack Fergus ’20 placed fifth and sixth respectively.

In diving, Bennett Fagan ’20 finished third overall in the one-meter board event.

The next day saw the Mammoths again turn in impressive results, with the day’s competition beginning with a victory in the 200-yard medley relay. The quartet of Smith, Spiro, Spurrell, and Jack Koravos ’20 set a pool record time of 1:29.84 to clinch first overall in the event.

Koravos and Spurrell swam again in the 100-yard butterfly, while Koravos claimed second and Spurrell finished fourth.

Smith returned to the pool in the 100-yard backstroke, taking fourth place with a time of 49.99, with Ang Li ’21 finishing not far behind in fifth place.

However, the most impressive performance of the day came in the 100-yard breaststroke, an event that Amherst dominated from start to finish, clinching the top four spots in the event.

Spiro logged his second event win and second individual pool record of the tournament, finishing in 55.38 seconds. Josh Chen ’19, Chris Quinones ’19 and Sean Mebust ’20 rounded out the top four.

The final day of competition saw the Mammoths continue to post strong times. Smith again turned in an impressive performance, finishing in second place in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:48.34.

Mebust lodged Amherst’s lone event win of the day, successfully defending his NESCAC Championships crown in the 200-yard breaststroke, touching the wall in a time of

2:00.6. Chen finished third in the event with a time of 2:03.73.

Fagan impressed again in the diving portion of the competition, scoring another second-place finish, this time in the three-meter event.

Overall, the Mammoths finished in third place with 1,467.5 points at the event behind Tufts and Williams, who scored 1,671 and 1,590 points respectively.