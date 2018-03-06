Men’s and Women’s Squash sends Two To CSA National Championships

Amherst Squash sent two competitors to the 2018 College Squash Association Individual Championships this weekend March 3-4 in Washington D.C.

Haley McAtee ’18 from the women’s team competed in her final career squash matches for Amherst.

First-year Terrance Wang, however, competed in his first ever CSA Individual Championship tournament.

McAtee played in two matches, facing two tough opponents, taking on Zoe Foo Yuk Han from Georgetown in the first round.

Next, she faced Lindsay Stanley of the University of Pennsylvania in the consolation bracket. Unfortunatley, McAtee lost both matches.

The senior finished her career with an outstanding season, holding the top spot in the Mammoth lineup for most of the year.

McAtee collected seven individual match wins and a second-team All-NESCAC selection along the way.

Wang dropped his first matchup of the tournament to Arhum Saleem of Columbia University in three games.

Wang, however, made a triumphant comeback, defeating Quinn Udy of Hobart College later that morning.

The Mammoth first-year came out strong again the next morning.

He recorded a three-set win over the University of Virginia’s Jarrett Odrich, putting him in the consolation bracket championship later that afternoon.

Wang completed his consolation championship run on Saturday with a close, four-set win over James Watson from Penn.

Wang, who held the top position in the Amherst lineup for the entire year collected six wins on the season, and earned a first-team All-NESCAC selection.

The Mammoths look to return next season under his leadership, while they will mourn the loss of McAtee.