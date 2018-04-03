Men’s Lacrosse Steamrolls Opposition Behind High-Powered Attacking Unit

Amherst continued to dominate the NESCAC conference these past two weeks, taking down Hamilton in a blowout 25-5 victory last weekend, then racing past the Panthers of Middlebury in a big win this past Saturday. The Mammoths are now 4-0 in league play, and 8-1 overall.

Last Saturday, the Hamilton Continentals stepped on Pratt Field expecting a standard NESCAC contest: a close, competitive matchup. Nothing could have been further from the outcome.

In a historic day for the Mammoths, Amherst set new program records in margin of victory (20) and single-game goals (25), demolishing the Continentals 25-5.

At halftime, Amherst had already notched a 12-4 lead thanks to markers from multiple Amherst players including Evan Wolf ’19, Jack Wolff ’19, Jack Norton ’19, Matt Solberg ’20, Logan Lair ’20 and senior Zach Schwartz.

The lead frustrated Hamilton coming into the second half; after a skirmish on the offensive end, the Continentals received an unnecessary roughness call, resulting in not only a tally for Amherst but a nail in the coffin for the Hamilton morale.

Amherst prepared for Middlebury with a midweek game against Springfield College, which it won handily with a score of 21-11.

On the road in Middlebury, Vermont, the Mammoths entered the matchup like they were playing at home. Wolf continued his impressive season, leading the Amherst offense with 10 points against the Panthers, scoring five points and tallying five assists.

After an evenly matched first half, Amherst found its groove in the final 30, outscoring the home team 10-3 to take the 18-11 victory. Chad Simons ’21 deflected 13 shots away from the net on defense to keep Middlebury off the scoreboard. Amherst’s ability to control the face-offs also gave the lead to the Mammoths, where sophomore Dylan Finazzo went 25-for-31 from the center line.

After his blowout performance this past week, Wolf has been named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III Team of the Week, as announced Tuesday by the organization. He has currently tallied 44 points this season in just nine games.

Amherst returns to action on Wednesday, April 4 when it travels to take on Little III rival Wesleyan for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.