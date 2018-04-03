Softball Splits Doubleheader against WPI, Sweeps Wesleyan

Amherst softball kicked off last week’s action with a Wednesday double-header at Worcester Polytech Institute (WPI).

In the first game, WPI got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. WPI continued to swing the bat well, extending its lead to 7-0 in the fourth.

Amherst showed some resiliency late in the game, tacking on a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh to cut the deficit to four runs. However, it was not enough to top WPI’s early lead, and the Engineers left the diamond with a 7-3 win.

Andrea Sanders ’20, Julia Turner ’19 and Kate Kopatic ’20 all had good days at the plate.

Turner and Sanders both had multi-hit performances, and Kopatic hit her second home run of the year.

The second game had a much different feel to it, as Amherst jumped out to a big lead early on. The Mammoths scored three runs in the first and seven runs in the second to build up an early 10-0 lead. Amherst never relinquished this lead, needing only five innings to top WPI 11-3.

Ronnie Falasco ’21 had a pair of two-RBI doubles, part of a huge five-RBI day for her. Audrey Hansen ’21 also added one RBI and scored three runs in the rout. Lorena Ukanwa ’19 pitched well, improving her record to 7-0 on the year.

The Mammoths used their momentum from Wednesday’s win to claim a sweep of Saturday’s double-header against Wesleyan. In contrast to the games against WPI that saw both teams notch dominant offensive outpourings, the first game of the double-header against the Cardinals was a pitchers’ duel.

Wesleyan jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the fourth. Down 2-0, Amherst kept battling and eventually broke through in the sixth.

Audrey Hansen ’21 hit an RBI double to left center, before reaching home herself on an RBI-single from Alyson Plaman ’21, who scored the winning run later that inning on a wild pitch.

Ukanwa was brilliant on the mound once again, throwing seven innings, striking out nine batters and only allowing two runs, neither of which was earned, on six hits.

The win improved her record to 8-0 on the year. The afternoon game was much closer than the final score line suggested; Amherst topped Wesleyan by a score of 10-3 in six innings, but seven of the Mammoths’ runs came in the last frame. Amherst relied both on its offense and dominant pitching to lead the way.

The Mammoths racked up 13 hits in 31 at bats, completely locked in at the plate. Annie McCluskey ’20 went 3-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Falasco, Plaman and Sammy Salustri ’19 all logged multi-hit performances in the big Amherst win.

Gina Pagan ’18 was dominant on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing just one earned run on seven hits.

The Mammoths also played particularly well defensively, posting an error-free game. Amherst will look to build upon its recent success, as the Mammoths will play their home opening series against Middlebury this weekend.

The first game against the Panthers will take place on Friday, April 6 at 5 p.m.