2018-2019 AAS Senate Candidate Statements

The Association of Amherst Students (AAS) will hold elections on April 20 for next year’s senators. Amherst students will receive an email on April 20 with the link to cast votes. The following candidates will be on the ballot for the position of senator for the Class of 2021, 2020 and 2019. There are eight senators elected per class. Speech Night will be held on Wednesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Red Room in Converse Hall.

Class of 2021:

Waleed Babar: I am Waleed Babar, running for the position of senator for the class of 2021. Having served you all this past year, I would love to have an opportunity to do it again. I have been working on the “Everybody has a story” senate project, as well as an event aimed towards the de-marginalization of different languages and cultures, happening in Fall 2018. For the next term, I will work towards creating a designated affinity space for the Asian students on campus. If you want to re-elect me as senator, please do vote for me!

Ben Gilsdorf: My name is Ben Gilsdorf and I am running for AAS for the class of 2021. Here are some reasons why: I want strong student involvement in the decision over the new use of Merrill, I want to make sure the money raised in the Promise Campaign goes to general student services like free printing and laundry and I want a review of many of the more in-depth issues of the party policy like security and ACEMS amnesty. With your vote, I will work towards realizing these goals, and setting Amherst on a strong course for the next century.

Rafael Gonzalez: My name is Rafael Gonzalez and for the past year I’ve served on the AAS Senate. This year, I worked to organize shuttles to nearby airports and created the Amherst class of 2022 Facebook group. For my senate project I worked to preserve the history of Amherst by adding AAS meeting minutes to the college archives. Next year I hope to build on this and give students free on-campus storage over the summer. If re-elected to the senate, I will continue working to advance the aims of the Amherst College student body.

Hunter Lampson: Hello, everyone! For those of you who I have yet to meet, my name is Hunter Lampson, and I am from Portland, Oregon! As a returning senator, I hope to continue the work we have done to create a receptive, dedicated, and representative group of senators. For the upcoming year, my goal is to implement programs that help encourage the creation of new traditions. Amherst College is in dire need of new traditions, and it is up to us to make that happen!

Nehemiah McGowan: Hello everyone! My name is Nehemiah McGowan and I would be honored to be reelected as a senator to represent the class of 2021. I am an economics and political science major from Dallas, Texas and spent my freshman year as a 2021 class senator and member of the Budgetary Committee. In addition to being on the student Senate, I am a violinist in the Amherst Symphony Orchestra, a member of the men’s lacrosse team and a part of a few associations including Amherst LEADS. From service to community to learning how to bridge gaps and foster a feeling of togetherness, I feel that my experience and active member of multiple different communities has allowed me to learn how to lead effectively and efficiently.

Isiaha Price I started my first year wanting to be a senator with no real concept of what that meant. I still think I have a lot to learn and I can’t promise grandiose change. But, I wanted to see progress on getting minors instituted. I have followed this through and made every attempt to get information about where that process is currently in the administration. Unfortunately, as of yet we still aren’t much farther along in the process. I have work to do, and I would love to do it as your senator. Vote Isiaha Price!

Julia Ralph: Hi, I’m Julia Ralph and I’m running for my second term as senator for the class of 2021. This past year I served on the First Year Life Committee and as a representative to the Campus Activities Board. As part of my senate project I created a mentoring program between the class of 2021 and incoming members of the class of 2022, which I plan on continuing throughout the next few years. I hope my experience will allow me to further well-represent the Amherst College community!

Matt Sanders: Hi everyone! I’m running for a senate position since I’ve really enjoyed working with and representing our class this year! As a senator, I served on the judiciary and transportation committees and the Community Standards Review Board. On J.C., I helped modernize Amherst’s constitution, and on the transportation committee, I worked to organize the Thanksgiving/spring break shuttles. I also worked on a personal project to create safety cards with PVTA bus schedules to and from the other four colleges in the consortium — every student should be receiving one soon! I hope to serve our class for another year!

Andrea Webb: It has been my absolute honor to serve you this past year and serve on the Title IX Review Committee. During my incumbency, I have advocated for funding of student-run projects and events, increased social media engagement by over 300% and made special bonds with the other members of the Senate who work tirelessly to represent their constituents accurately. I have achieved my goal of making AAS more accessible, and now my goal is to fix the problems you all have directly told us! I’m Andrea Webb, and I still promise to be your voice.

Class of 2020:

Maya Bhandari: Hi, my name is Maya Bhandari and I am running for re-election to represent the class of 2020. I have loved being your senator for the past year and a half, and I believe my experience has provided me with the skills necessary to better serve as your representative next year. I am currently in the process of planning an event during reading period to promote wellness, and last year I worked with Residential Life to put games in first-year common rooms in order to foster a more lively environment. I also represent students on the Committee on Priorities and Resources. If re-elected, I would continue to work towards improving the lives of our class by listening to and advocating for your ideas.

Hannah Fox: I am Hannah Fox from Pennsylvania — class of 2020. I have been a senator this year. I have met faculty from many academic departments due to the open curriculum and athletic staff because I am a two-sport athlete. My goal has been and will continue to be to strengthen relationships amongst students, faculty and staff. This year I will facilitate the formation of a tight-knit class and community in general. I will continue to ensure that everyone has a voice. I am approachable and hardworking, which are essential qualities for this role. If I am elected I will do my best to unite everyone, work to change policies, and represent our class. A vote for me is a vote for everyone.

Gregory Franklin: My name is Gregory Franklin and I am excited to run for AAS senator for a third year. I was thinking as to why I want to be on AAS again and it occured to me that I don’t even have this on my resume. I don’t do it just to say I do it, I do it because I enjoy serving students and being a liaison between students and various parts of our campus. There is so much to be done for this upcoming year, and I would be honored to be a part of it.

Sade Green: When I first ran for Senate, I promised to make sure that your voices would be heard. I can gladly say that I have kept my promise. As a member of the Budgetary Committee, I advocated for equitable and consistent funding policies. I relayed your thoughts and concerns to the Faculty Committee on Admissions and Financial Aid. Next week, I will hold Amherst College’s second annual State of the College Address, an event that aims to enhance communication and transparency between the administration and the student body. If you re-elect me as your senator, I will continue to fight alongside you.

Lauren Knight: Class of 2020— I have served as your Senator for the past two years. On the Powerhouse Committee, I’ve created more events at the Powerhouse like mega-mixers and study breaks. This year I collaborated with other representatives on the Five College Coordinating Board (issues like the PVTA), served on Judiciary Council and as Elections Committee Chair. Last year, I helped rewrite the Honor Code and cable contract on the College Council. I have enjoyed my time on Senate and am dedicated to making changes at Amherst. I would love the opportunity to continue serving as your senator. Vote Lauren Knight!

Class of 2019:

Madeline Bustos: Hello! My name is Madeline Bustos and I am excited to announce my candidacy for the position of Class of 2019 senator! I have enjoyed my previous involvement in AAS and in campus-wide projects to create a more inclusive and enjoyable campus. As a senator, some of my top priorities will continue to be advocating for more direct communication between the AAS and the student body, collaborating with Dining Services to keep Amherst’s cafés delicious and affordable, and working to improve campus resources that assist students in living less stressful and financially burdening lives. See you at Speech Night!

Kristian Sogaard: Hi everyone! My name is Kristian Sogaard and I am running for re-election in the upcoming Senate election for the class of 2019. During my time on the Senate I have learned a significant amount about issues facing campus and have helped to mitigate them to the best of my ability. I am dedicated to serving the community and making everyone’s experience at Amherst as enjoyable and worthwhile as I know it can be. I am also interested in hearing your concerns and turning ideas into reality. Thank you for your consideration and I hope for your vote!

Will Zaubler: Hi class of 2019! It has been a pleasure to serve as your senator the past three years, and I would love to have the opportunity to continue to represent our class during our fourth and final year together at Amherst! I have accomplished a lot as a senator so far, including working with the administration to mend the broken social life. I have also served on many committees, such as the Budgetary Committee, Title IX Review Committee and Community Standards Review Board. My main goal for next year is to fight for increased student parking on campus!