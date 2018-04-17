Boston Bound? Explore and Eat In a Few Classic Boston Spots

The end of the semester is fast-approaching and warmer days may finally be here. Whether you just want to get off campus for the weekend or have a special celebration planned for the end of the year with friends, this is a great time to take advantage of Boston being only a few hours away and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

What To Do

Go Shopping on Newbury Street

Newbury Street is one of Boston’s most well-known streets, spanning a mile in the city’s Back Bay neighborhood. Lined with beautiful 19th-century brownstones that have been converted into clothing stores, restaurants and coffee shops, Newbury Street is worth going to just to window shop. However, if you’re looking for retail therapy, the street boasts staples including Forever 21, Urban Outfitters, Madewell and Anthropologie along with independent boutiques and specialty stores — including a store entirely dedicated to Harry Potter merchandise — so you’re guaranteed to walk away with something you’ll love.

Visit the Public Gardens

The Boston Public Gardens is located in downtown Boston and holds the title of the first public botanical garden in the United States. On a sunny day, the space is a great place for an al fresco lunch, a walk and people-watching (or maybe even duck-watching) by the pond. Also, be sure not to miss taking a ride on the iconic swan boats, which have been sailing in the Public Garden lagoon since 1877.

Admire the Works at the Museum of Fine Arts

Boston’s most prominent art museum holds an extensive collection of over 450,000 works of art, with everything from Egyptian artifacts to paintings by European masters such as Degas, Monet and Van Gogh. The museum also has the largest display of Japanese works in one collection outside of Japan, including 5,000 pieces of Japanese pottery and 20,000 woodblock prints. The museum’s current exhibitions include a collection of drawings and sketches by famous Austrian artists Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele in “Klimt and Schiele: Drawn,” and the first exhibition of prints by printmaker M.C. Escher, who is known for his use of puzzles and interlocking forms, in “M.C. Escher Infinite Dimensions.”

Where to Eat

Amorino Gelato

Located on Newbury Street, Amorino Gelato is famous for its desserts that are almost too beautiful to eat. Its most popular treat is a gelato flower made out of three different flavors for the petals and a macaron in the center, however they also offer crepes, various cakes, coffee and milkshakes. With dozens of flavors including blueberry cheesecake, passionfruit and hazelnut, everyone will be able to craft a dessert they will savor. If you want a flavor recommendation, I enjoyed the pistachio, raspberry and vanilla gelato with a pistachio macaron.

Trident Booksellers and Café

Trident is a Newbury Street establishment, flawlessly combining a friendly indie bookstore with your favorite local brunch spot. They are open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day, so you can easily fit in a trip during your weekend; once you go inside, you’re never going to want to leave. Give yourself enough time to browse the stacks of books, the wall of cheeky greeting cards and the amazing gift section before sitting down for your meal. If you are there for brunch, I highly recommend the lemon ricotta-stuffed French toast, which is hands down the best French toast I’ve had in my life, if not the best breakfast I’ve ever had.

However, the establishment also has mouth-watering lunch and dinner options, such as butternut squash tacos and customizable mac and cheese.

Amelia’s Tacqueria

Arguably serving the best tacos in Boston, Amelia’s has three locations in and around the city and is home to a huge variety of Mexican fare. Whether you’re in the mood for fajitas, burritos, tacos or quesadillas, and whether you want beef, seafood or vegan options, Amelia’s is a great option for a quick meal. If you’re too overwhelmed by all the options, I would recommend the steak tacos with pico de gallo, sliced avocado and sour cream.